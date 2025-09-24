Katsuyori Shibata is not medically cleared

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Trios Champion Katsuyori Shibata is sidelined. Tony Khan announced today that Shibata has not been medically cleared following his AEW All Out pre-show match against Daniel Garcia.

Powell’s POV: Khan blamed Shibata’s injury on the actions of Garcia during their match, so I’m not sure if Shibata’s injuries are storyline-driven or if Khan is using what happened during the match to explain a legitimate injury. Judge for yourself by checking out Khan’s comments in a live stream interview with Renee Paquette that can be viewed below.

