NXT 2.0 live coverage, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, Jon Moxley, Curtis Hughes, ACH, Tammy Sytch, Rick Rude, Hack Meyers, Haystacks Calhoun, Bruiser Bedlam

December 7, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Kyle O’Reilly vs. Von Wagner in a cage match and the fallout from Sunday’s WarGames event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-NWA Powerrr streams tonight at 5CT/6ET on FITE TV. Powerrr is available as part of a monthly bundle purchase.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 38 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jon Moxley (Jonathan Good) is 36.

-Curtis Hughes is 57.

-Tammy Sytch is 49.

-ACH (Albert C. Hardie Jr.) is 34.

-The late Rick Rude (Richard Rood) was born on December 7, 1958. He died of heart failure at age 40 on April 20, 1999.

-The late Hack Meyers (Donald Haviland) was born on December 7, 1973. He died from brain surgery complications at age 41 on December 5, 2015

-The late Haystacks Calhoun (William Dee Calhoun) died at age 55 on December 7, 1989.

-The late Ion Croitoru died on December 7, 1963 at age 53. He is best known for wrestling as Johnny K-9 and Bruiser Bedlam.

