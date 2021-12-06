12/06 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title steel cage match, Edge on Miz TV, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop, a four-team tournament for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles begins

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Raw Women’s Championship, WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title steel cage match, Edge on Miz TV, Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop, a four-team tournament for a shot at the Raw Tag Titles begins, and more (25:57)…

