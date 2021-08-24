NXT TV preview: The full card for the Takeover 36 fallout edition (no spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events were taped on Monday for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Timothy Thatcher vs. Ridge Holland.

-Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

-Kay Lee Ray vs. Valentina Feroz.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones in the NXT Breakout Tournament finals.

-Boa vs. Xyon Quinn.

-“Hit Row” Isaiah Scott, Top Dolla, and Ashante Thee Adonis vs. Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde.

Powell’s POV: New NXT Champion Samoa Joe will also appear. NXT will tape additional shows at the Performance Center this week. We are seeking reports from the tapings. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmai.com. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.