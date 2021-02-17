MLW Fusion preview: The lineup for tonight’s Filthy Island themed edition

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-King Mo vs. Low Ki in a No Holds Barred Fight.

-Mil Muertes vs. Savio Vega in an Aztec Jungle Fight.

-Dominic Garrini prize fight challenge.

-Rocky Romero vs. Gringo Loco.

Powell’s POV: Tom Lawlor, Kevin Ku, Dan Lambert, and Rocky Romero are also advertised. MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.