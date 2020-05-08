WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three matches, Jeff Hardy’s return, Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt meet face to face, MITB go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt meet face to face.

-Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and a mystery partner vs. King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Cesaro.

-Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Tamina and Lacey Evans.

-Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville.

-Jeff Hardy returns.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped last weekend in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center without fans in attendance. It will be the go-home show for Sunday’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Join Jake Barnett for live coverage of Smackdown on Fridays at 7CT/8ET. My audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members. Join me on Sunday night for live coverage of WWE Money in the Bank.



