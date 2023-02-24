WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair goes face-to-face with WrestleMania challenger Rhea Ripley

-Rey Mysterio vs. Karrion Kross

-Bray Wyatt hosts the Firefly Funhouse

-“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. Braun Strowman, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss

Powell's POV: The show will also feature the fallout from the Elimination Chamber event. Smackdown will be live from Evansville, Indiana at Ford Center.