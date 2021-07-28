NXT Takeover 36 lineup: The advertised matches for the SummerSlam weekend event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover 36 even that will be held on Sunday, August 22 in Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center.

-Karrion Kross vs. Samoa Joe for the NXT Championship.

-Walter vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship.

Powell’s POV: All signs point to Raquel Gonzalez vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship, and Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly being added to the Takeover lineup. However, those matches have not been made official on the weekly television show. It’s going to be strange to go from a stadium show on Saturday to a Capitol Wrestling Center show on Sunday. Fortunately, the early lineup for Takeover looks great on paper.