Backstage confrontation between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WWE Smackdown

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch had a backstage confrontation after the final segment on WWE Smackdown. Wade Keller of PWTorch.com reports that the script called for Flair to hand Lynch the Raw Women’s Championship belt during the title exchange segment so that Lynch could have a “Becky Two Belts” moment. Flair ended up dropping the title belt, which led to the backstage argument. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reported that Flair was escorted out of the building by WWE officials following the non-physical confrontation.

Powell’s POV: Keller’s reporting features quotes from backstage personnel, who both sided with Lynch, and one of the wrestlers stated that Flair has been “increasingly difficult to work with.” If nothing else, this should all make for an interesting champion vs. champion match at Survivor Series if both women remain champions heading into the event. I wonder if the creative forces will lean into the real life friction in the storylines or if a title change will occur to keep them apart from one another.