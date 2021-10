CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE color commentator Corey Graves and wrestler Carmella announced their engagement over the weekend.

Powell’s POV: It appears that the engagement took place on Saturday, which was also Carmella’s birthday. Congratulations to the happy couple and here’s wishing them the very best going forward.