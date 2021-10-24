Lance Archer comments on his health following his injury scare at AEW Dynamite

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Lance Archer took to social media to address landing on his head while attempting a moonsault during a match on Saturday’s AEW Dynamite. “I’ll live! Thank ya Lord!” Archer tweeted. He followed up later by tweeting: “Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at

@AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK!”

Powell’s POV: It was a frightening moment when Archer landed on his head, and obviously it’s great to hear that he seems to have avoided a serious injury. I was surprised that he was allowed to continue the match, even if he was simply caught in an inside cradle and pinned. That said, he was evaluated by the AEW physician at ringside and was able to walk to the back on his own, so hopefully he’s going to be okay.

I’ll live! Thank ya Lord! — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) October 24, 2021