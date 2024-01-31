Adam Copeland says Christian Cage’s lack of being cool is the key to his success as a heel

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW star Adam Cole spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com and sang the praises of Christian Cage’s heel work. “He does this so well because he wants to be one,” Copeland said. “Somewhere along the way, that’s got lost. Heels became cooler than the babyface. That’s not how it should be. That’s not how he sees it, either. I mean, the man wears a cut-off turtleneck. There’s nothing cool about what he’s doing. He’s fully committed to it. He’s a Bond villain and loving it. It’s fun to be involved with.” Read more at SI.com.

Powell’s POV: Copeland is absolutely right about Cage going all in as a heel with no redeeming qualities. Copeland also spoke about his open challenge series and playing Ares on the Percy Jackson and The Olympians series on Disney+.