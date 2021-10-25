WWE Raw in Houston and Impact in Vegas (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, Atsushi Onita, Too Cold Scorpio, Perry Saturn, Latin Lover, Rosa Mendes, Bill Dundee, Dale Torborg, Harris Twins, Carmella, Sapphire

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Houston, Texas at Toyota Center. The show is the brand’s first since the roster split rules went back into effect and will include WWE Crown Jewel fallout. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Impact Wrestling is taping another day of television today in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Live. We are looking for results from the tapings that started on Sunday. If you went on Sunday or are going to tonight’s show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Houston, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Boston, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Dot Net Member Assassin V is 52 today.

-Atsushi Onita is 64 today.

-Too Cold Scorpio (Charles Scaggs) is 57 today.

-Perry Saturn (Perry Satullo) is 55 today.

-Latin Lover (Victor Ruiz) is 54 today.

-Rosa Mendes (Milena Roucka) is 42 today.

-Bill Dundee (William Cruickshanks) turned 78 on Sunday.

-Dale Torborg turned 50 on Sunday.

-The late Sapphire (Juanita Wright) was born on October 24, 1934. She died of a heart attack at age 61 on September 11, 1996.

-Ron and Don Harris turned 60 on Saturday.

-Carmella (Leah Van Dale) turned 34 on Saturday.