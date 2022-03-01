Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder

CategoriesMISC News MMA / UFC News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and pro wrestler Cain Velasquez was arrested on Monday following a shooting incident in San Jose, California. Velasquez has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, according to TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Velasquez has a court date scheduled for Wednesday. The details regarding the shooting and the victim are sketchy at this point. Velasquez defeated Brock Lesnar to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship in 2010. He had his last UFC fight in 2019, then worked two matches for AAA and two more matches for WWE later that year. He returned to the ring for a AAA tag match in 2021.