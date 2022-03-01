NXT 2.0 TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show including a big tag team match and a North American Championship match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s NXT 2.0 television show.

-Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Pete Dunne for the NXT North American Championship.

-Solo Sikoa vs. Gunter.

-Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase.

-Draco Anthony vs. Harland.

-Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta vs. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament first round match.

-Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Yulisa Leon and Valentina Perez in a Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament first round match.

Powell’s POV: I’m really looking forward to the Sikoa vs. Gunther match, and the big tag team match and NXT North American Title match also look good on paper. For what it’s worth, they didn’t officially advertise the tournament matches on last week’s show, but Gonzalez and Jade seemed to indicate that their first match will be held on Tuesday. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.