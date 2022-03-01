Dallas Page superhero series streaming on Netflix

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Netflix has released the new series “The Guardians of Justice” starring Dallas Page. The series blends a mix of live-action and animation. Netflix lists the following description for the series: “When their seemingly fearless leader self-destructs, a team of troubled superheroes must confront festering evil in the world — and in themselves.”

Powell’s POV: Page plays the character of Night Hawk, who is described as bitter and violent. Meanwhile, series creator Adi Shankar has described Page as one of his idols. The first season has seven episodes that range between 21 and 36 minutes in length.