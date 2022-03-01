WWE and A&E announce programming expansion

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued on Tuesday to announce the expansion of their programming partnership.

New York, NY – March 1, 2022 – A&E and WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced a multi-year expansion of their successful programming partnership with the commissioning of more than 130 new hours of premium WWE-themed series and specials to air exclusively on A&E platforms and to be distributed worldwide by A+E Networks.

The multi-platform partnership includes 35 new episodes of the genre-defining, Emmy-award winning franchise “Biography,” featuring documentaries on legends of WWE. Last year’s “Biography: WWE Legends” episodes drove “Biography” to become A&E’s most-watched series in 2021. WWE is also beginning production on 24 new episodes of the original series “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures,” which will air over multiple seasons. The first season of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” was A&E’s most-watched new series of last year.

A&E has also ordered 40 hours of the new series, “WWE Rivals” (working title). “WWE Rivals” (w.t.) will chronicle the little-known stories behind the biggest clashes in WWE history. The episodes will include revelatory insights from those who were a part of the rivalries that often extended far beyond the ring and the cameras.

Additional hours of original programming are currently in development as well.

“The collaboration between these two powerhouse brands has already proven to resonate with audiences and we look forward to working together to create premium content with broad appeal,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming for A&E. “WWE’s incredible fanbase and talent roster are a great complement to A&E’s unique brand of in-depth storytelling that take fans behind the curtain and we are thankful to the entire WWE team for their partnership.”

“A&E is an amazing partner with an impressive lineup of signature series across its networks,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “The expansion of our partnership will allow us to continue creating a massive slate of new content with a trusted partner, while further establishing A&E as a destination for WWE fans for years to come.”

Through in-depth films helmed by some of the industry’s top directors and storytellers, “Biography” continues its focus on meaningful events and personalities as well as their impact on our culture. Through new and archival interviews and never-before-seen footage, each film will give fans an in-depth look at the early lives, rise to fame and careers of some of the most influential stars in WWE history.

“WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” takes viewers on a journey to find some of WWE’s most iconic, lost memorabilia. In each episode, WWE Superstars and Legends investigate, negotiate, bid and travel across the country to unearth rare items in the hopes of preserving and sharing the legacy behind the memorable moments in WWE history.

Powell’s POV: The first batch of WWE biographies that A&E produced were hit and miss. I’m happy to see the “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” series continue, but it will be interesting to see how they replace AJ Francis (a/k/a Top Dolla), who did an excellent job in his role as the host who accompanied the legends on their search for WWE memorabilia. I assume he won’t be back given that he is no longer under contract to WWE, who ended up releasing the full Hit Row faction.