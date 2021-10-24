What's happening...

10/24 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo in a Texas Bullrope match, Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks vs. Will Ospreay and a mystery partner, Chris Dickinson and Robbie Eagles vs. El Phantasmo and Chris Bey, ten-man tag match

October 24, 2021

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo in a Texas Bullrope match, Clark Connors and Karl Fredericks vs. Will Ospreay and a mystery partner, Chris Dickinson and Robbie Eagles vs. El Phantasmo and Chris Bey, ten-man tag match (15:34)…

Click here to stream or download the October 24 NJPW Strong audio review.

