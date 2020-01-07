Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, NWA Powerrr, NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, AEW Dynamite, NXT and WWE Smackdown poll results, ROH TV, Darby Allin, Jack Gallagher, Alisha Edwards, Gary Albright, Chavo Guerrero Sr.

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET withBrian Cage and Rhino vs. Moose and Rob Van Dam on the go-home show for Sunday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The AEW Dark online show is headlined by Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky beat Kip Sabian, Jack Evans, and Angelico.. The show will premiere tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET.

-The latest NWA Powerrr episode streams today at 5:05CT/6:05ET on the NWA’s YouTube and Facebook pages. Today’s show features Zicky Dice vs. Caleb Konley in an NWA TV Title tournament match. Join me for my live review as the show streams.

-The WWE Backstage studio talkshow airs on FS1 at 10CT/11ET. The Miz is the advertised guest.

-NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Night One received an A grade vote from 66 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 30 percent. I gave night one a B+ grade. It was a very good show, but a couple of the undercard matches felt like they could have appeared on any show.

-The majority of readers felt the best match of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Night One was Kazuchika Okada vs. Kota Ibushi for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship with 46 percent of the vote. Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I went with Okada vs. Ibushi, but I also noted in my audio review that I couldn’t argue with those who selected Ospreay vs. Takahashi.

-NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Night Two received an A grade from 78 percent of our voters. B finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave night two an A grade.

-The voters gave Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Titles the best match nod for night two with 71 percent of the vote. Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho finished second with 18 percent of the vote. I agree with the voters.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox scored an B grade getting 29 percent of the vote. A and C finished tied for second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the embarrassing show a B grade thanks to the newsworthy returns of The Usos, Sheamus, and John Morrison.

-The NXT on USA Network show earned an A grade from 27 percent of the voters in our post show poll. F finished second with 24 percent. It was an awards show that featured three past matches, so it’s easy to see why it was polarizing.

-The majority of Dot Net voters gave AEW Dynamite an A grade in our post show poll with 54 percent of the vote. B finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-The latest Ring of Honor television show features Marty Scurll and PCO vs. Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff. My written review will be available today along with my members’ exclusive audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Alisha Edwards is 33.

-Jack Gallagher (Oliver “Jack” Claffey) is 30.

-Darby Allin is 23.

-The late Chavo Guerrero Sr. (Salvador Guerrero III) was born on January 7, 1949. He died of liver cancer at age 68 on February 11, 2017.

-The late Gary Albright died of a heart attack age 36 on January 7, 2000.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

