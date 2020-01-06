01/06 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and a returning partner vs. Seth Rollins and AOP, Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble announcement, Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio for the U.S. Championship, The Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Raw Tag Titles

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens, and a returning partner vs. Seth Rollins and AOP, Brock Lesnar’s Royal Rumble announcement, Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio for the U.S. Championship, The Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson for the Raw Tag Titles, and more (39:21)…
Click here to stream or download the January 6 WWE Raw audio review.
If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.
The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...
Be the first to comment