AEW Dark spoilers: Full results of tonight’s online show (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped January 1 in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn defeated Shawn Spears and Preston Vance.

-Awesome Kong defeated Skyler Moore.

-Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky beat Kip Sabian, Jack Evans, and Angelico.

Chuck Taylor is this week's guest color commentator for the show. AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page.



