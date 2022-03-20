NWA Crockett Cup 2022 lineup: The full card for night two featuring Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA Title with Jeff Jarrett as the special referee, five additional title matches, the semifinals and finals of the Crockett Cup tag team tournament

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for night two of the NWA Crockett Cup event that will be held tonight in Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

-Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis for the NWA Championship with Jeff Jarrett as the special referee.

-Kamille vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green in a three-way for the NWA Women’ Championship.

-Allysin Kay and Marti Belle vs. Kenzie Page and Ella Envy for the NWA Women’s Tag Titles.

-Tyrus vs. Rodney Mack for the NWA TV Title.

-Austin Aries vs. Homicide vs. Darius Lockhart vs. Colby Corino in a four-way for the NWA Jr. Hvt. Title.

-Anthony Mayweather vs. Jax Dane for the NWA National Championship.

-“La Rebelion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf vs. Doug Williams and Harry Smith in a Crockett Cup tournament semifinal match.

-Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Mike Knox and VSK in a Crockett Cup tournament semifinal match.

-The finals of the Crockett Cup tournament.

Powell’s POV: Night one took place on Saturday and featured the opening round and quarterfinal Crockett Cup tournament matches. Tonight’s show starts at 7CT/8ET and is available on FITE TV pay-per-view for $24.99 separately or in a bundle deal with night one for $44.99. I am unable to cover tonight’s show, but we will have full results available afterward.