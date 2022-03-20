NWA Crockett Cup 2022 night one results: First-round and quarterfinal matches in the tag team tournament

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Crockett Cup

Aired live on March 19, 2022 on FITE TV

Nashville, Tennessee at the Nashville Fairgrounds



NWA Crockett Cup Pre-Show

1. Jake Dumas defeated Captain Yuma.

2. “The Bad News Boyz” Brandon Tate and Brent Tate defeated “The Heatseekers” Elliott Russell and Sigmon, “Violence Is Forever” Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku, “The Rip City Shooters” Joshua Bishop and Wes Barkley in a four-way play-in for the Crockett Cup tournament.

3. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe defeated “The Now” Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus to advance in the Crockett Cup tournament.

NWA Crockett Cup Main Card

1. “Hawx Aerie” Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx defeated “The End” Parrow and Odinson to advance in the Crockett Cup tournament.

2. Mike Knox and VSK defeated Mims and The Pope to advance in the Crockett Cup tournament.

3. “The Dirty Sexy Boys” Dirty Dango and JTG defeated Aron Stevens and Blue Meanie to advance in the Crockett Cup tournament.

4. “Gold Rushhh” Jordan Clearwater and Marshe Rockett defeated Chris Adonis and Thom Latimer to advance in the Crockett Cup tournament.

5. Doug Williams and Harry Smith defeated “The Ill Begotten” Alex Taylor and Rush Freeman to advance in the Crockett Cup tournament.

6. “La Rebelion” Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666 defeated “The Bad News Boyz” Brandon Tate and Brent Tate in a second-round Crockett Cup tournament match.

7. Mike Knox and The VSK defeated “The Fixers” Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky in a second-round Crockett Cup tournament match.

8. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe defeated “The Dirty Sexy Boys” Dirty Dango and JTG in a second-round Crockett Cup tournament match.

9. “La Rebelion” Mecha Wolf and Bestia 666 defeated “Hawx Aerie” Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx in a second-round Crockett Cup tournament match.

10. Doug Williams and Harry Smith defeated “Gold Rushhh” Marshe Rockett and Jordan Clearwater in a second-round Crockett Cup tournament match.