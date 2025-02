CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE Royal Rumble was the tenth most watched show on Netflix with 2.1 million viewers, according to Netflix.com/tudum.

Powell’s POV: The Rumble numbers are for Sunday only and do not include U.S. viewers who streamed the show on Peacock. The one-day count was enough for the Rumble to finish tenth in the weekly viewership count for Netflix shows.