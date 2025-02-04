AEW Collision rating for the Mid-South Street Fight opposite the Royal Rumble

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 197,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: The Collision numbers are for TNT and do not include Max streaming numbers. Saturday’s show ran head-to-head with the WWE Royal Rumble. The previous Collision episode went head-to-head with WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event and averaged 250,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. One year earlier, the February 3, 2024 edition of AEW Collision delivered 404,000 viewers with a 0.12 in the 18-49 demographic.