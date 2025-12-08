NXT GM Ava and her girlfriend go public with their relationship

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ava (Simone Johnson) is off the market. The NXT General Manager publicly confirmed that she is dating developmental wrestler Tatyanna Dumas. The couple released photos on their Instagram accounts. Read more on the story at TMZ.com.

Powell’s POV: Ava and Dumas attended the UK premiere of The Smashing Machine together back in September, when they posed for photos with the film’s star and Ava’s father, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Dumas appeared on seasons one and two of WWF LFG. The Australian native is a former basketball player who has also worked as a model and actress.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)