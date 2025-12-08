NXT TV rating: How did the show perform heading into Deadline?

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Tuesday, December 2, NXT television show averaged 532,000 viewers for The CW network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The numbers for the November 25 show have not been released. The viewership count for the December 2 show was down compared to the 650,000 viewership average for the November 18 edition, which carried the Gold Rush night one theme.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demo, down compared to the 0.11 rating drawn by the November 18 show. One year earlier, the December 3, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 593,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating on The CW.