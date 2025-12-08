Action Wrestling “Bangers Only 6” results: Vetter’s review of Tim Bosby vs. Darian Bengston for the Action Title, Ryan Clancy vs. Adrian Alanis for the IWTV Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Action Wrestling “Bangers Only 6”

Replay available via Independentwrestling.tv

December 5, 2025, in Tyrone, Georgia, at Roger Spencer Community Center

This is their large pole barn, and it’s filled tonight with a crowd of perhaps 150. The lights are on, and it’s easy to see.

* Four of my six favorites from this territory are here. (Adam Priest was at ROH! Jameson Shook isn’t here tonight.) Also, we have a carload of four wrestlers (plus ref Gina!) from the New England area that made the 16-hour drive here; BRG and TJ Crawford competed in Massachusetts a day earlier!

1. Krule vs. Channing Thomas. Channing wanted to open in a knuckle lock, but Krule grabbed his hand and crushed it. Channing backed him into a corner and hit some forearm strikes, then jabs to the gut. Krule grabbed Channing by the throat at 4:00. Suddenly, Brian Kendrick appeared at ringside and jawed with Krule! The distraction allowed Channing to take control. Krule again grabbed Channing, but Kendrick rolled into the ring and attacked Krule, causing the DQ. Not much of a match.

Krule defeated Channing Thomas via DQ at 5:27.

* Cody Fluffman ran to the ring to chase off the heels. Fluffman (think Blue Meanie!) was supposed to have a singles match that was apparently canceled. Fluffman wants this restarted as a tag match!

1b. Cody Fluffman and Krule vs. Brian Kendrick and Channing Thomas. We got a bell and all four fought in the ring. Krule repeatedly pushed Channing’s face into Fluffman’s butt. Fluffman ‘steamrolled’ over Channing at 1:30, but Kendrick made the save. This settled down into a regular tag match, with the heels working over Fluffman. Channing hit a standing neckbreaker on Fluffman at 4:00. Kendrick missed a Swanton Bomb. Krule got a hot tag and hit punches on the heels. He hit splashes in opposite corners on each heel.

Kendrick hit a top-rope doublestomp to Krule’s chest for a nearfall. Krule and Fluffman hit stereo chokeslams. They then did stereo steamrolls on the heels, and the crowd was loving this. Kendrick snapped Fluffman’s neck across the top rope, allowing Channing to hit a hard back elbow for a nearfall, but Krule made the save. Krule hit a Stinger Splash in the corner on both heels. Kendrick grabbed a weapon, but Krule saw him, so Kendrick fled to the back, and Krule followed him. Meanwhile, Fluffman hit a running back elbow on Channing in the ring. Channing hit a piledriver for the pin.

Channing Thomas and Brian Kendrick defeated Krule and Cody Fluffman at 9:00 even.

2. Joe Black vs. Matt Sells. I’ve seen both here before. Black is a Black man with a bushy beard. Sells is white and bald. Sells rolled to the floor at the bell and stalled. In the ring, Black hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 2:30. Black hit a German Suplex for a nearfall at 6:00. Sells hit a stunner for a nearfall. Black walked the top rope and hit a flying stunner, then a spear for the pin. Merely okay.

Joe Black defeated Matt Sells at 7:39.

3. TJ Crawford vs. Slim J. Okay, here are two seriously underrated in-ring talents. Of course, Slim J is an ROH vet and had a run in ROH, and Crawford had a handful of MLW matches a couple of years ago. Slim J snuck in the ring and punched him from behind, and we’re underway! They immediately brawled to the floor, and TJ accidentally kicked the ring post. In the ring, Slim J hit a neckbreaker for a nearfall, then a bodyslam and an elbow drop for a nearfall at 2:00. TJ hit a cheap shot punch, then a backbreaker over his knee, and he took control. He hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 4:30.

TJ missed a moonsault, and Slim J immediately hit a top-rope corkscrew body block. Slim J hit some clotheslines, then a back suplex and a mid-ring Sliced Bread for a nearfall at 6:30. TJ hit a stunner. Slim J hit a butterfly swinging DDT for a nearfall. Slim J hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. They got up and traded kicks. Slim J locked in a modified Muta Lock and cranked back on TJ’s head, and Crawford immediately tapped out. That was pretty sharp for the time given.

Slim J defeated TJ Crawford at 8:44.

4. “The Good Hand” Suge D, Kasey Owens, and “The Wall” Tyler Stevens vs. Alex Kane and “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas. Kane and Owens opened, with Kane hitting some German Suplexes, then a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Jay entered and battled the tall Wall. Kane hit a belly-to-belly suplex, tossing someone onto Wall, and Jay got a nearfall. Wall tossed Lucas across the ring at 3:30, and the heels worked over Jay in their corner. Owens applied a straitjacket choke on the mat at 6:00. Stevens hit a Bulldog Powerslam, and he tied Lucas in a half-crab.

Wall tied Jay in the Tree of Woe, and they took turns hitting strikes on him. Suge D tied him up on the mat at 8:00. Yaki finally got a hot tag and hit a springboard dropkick. Terry hit a DDT out of the ropes on Owens, then a slam. Wall hit a powerbomb on Yaki at 9:30. Alex Kane finally got his hands on Suge D in the ring, and he clocked him with a punch. Owens hit a chop block on Kane’s knee. The babyfaces cleared the ring. Kane dove through the ropes onto the heels at 11:00, and he was fired up. Yaki hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, Yaki flew off the ropes, but Owens caught him with a flying headbutt and scored the pin on Terry. That wrapped up out of nowhere. Solid match.

Suge D, Kasey Owens, and “The Wall” Tyler Stevens defeated Alex Kane, Terry Yaki, and Jay Lucas at 12:04.

5. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Landon Hale. Hale used to live in the Northeast, so these two may have met before. A lockup at the bell, and they are roughly the same height and weight. Hale shoved him to the mat. He hit a headscissors takedown. He went for a moonsault at 3:00, but BRG got his feet up into Landon’s gut. Brett hit a clothesline for a nearfall, and he was now in charge. BRG came off the top rope, but Landon punched him in the gut. Hale went for a Lethal Injection, but BRG blocked it and hit a fisherman’s swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 5:30. Hale leapt to the top rope and tossed BRG to the mat, and they were both down.

They got up and traded forearm strikes, and Hale hit an enzuigiri, then a tilt-a-whirl neckbreaker over his knee, then a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 7:30. Hale hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall, then he dove through the ropes on Brett. This has been really good. He went for a top-rope 450 Splash, but BRG got his knees up to block it, then Brett hit a spear for a nearfall at 9:30. Hale hit a German Suplex. He threw BRG like a lawn dart and hit a snake-eyes on the turnbuckles. Hale set up for what looked like a One-Winged Angel, but he turned it into a twisting DVD for the pin. Sharp match.

Landon Hale defeated Brett Ryan Gosselin at 10:22.

* Jameson Shook was shown sitting on commentary here, so he is here. Why isn’t he in the ring?

6. Ryan Clancy vs. Adrian Alanis for the IWTV World Title. Again, Alanis was in the old EVOLVE before it folded and had multiple AEW matches during the pandemic-era shows in Jacksonville. He has Seth Rollins’ long black hair style. An intense lockup to open, and Clancy tied him up on the mat. They kept it on the mat as they traded headlocks early on. They sped it up, and Clancy hit a knee drop to the chest at 4:30. Clancy clotheslined him to the floor. They traded chops on the floor, and Clancy hit some European Uppercuts.

In the ring, Alanis stomped on him and took control. They got up and traded punches. Alanis hit a senton for a nearfall at 7:30. Alanis hit some chops and made a cocky, one-footed cover. Alanis hit a pump kick. Clancy hit his Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles at 10:00, then a hard clothesline. They traded rollups. Clancy hit a jumping knee to the chin, but he couldn’t hit his Russian Leg Sweep. Alanis hit a Tiger Driver for a nearfall at 12:00. Alanis nailed a swinging sideslam for a nearfall. Alanis hit a Mafia Kick; Clancy nailed a jumping knee and his Picture Perfect Dropkick for the pin. A good match.

Ryan Clancy defeated Adrian Alanis to retain the IWTV World Title at 14:05.

* Tim Bosby and Dylan Hales came out early for the main event, and they jawed at Clancy!

7. Tim Bosby (w/Dylan Hales) vs. Darian Bengston for the Action World Title. Bosby has found creative ways to cheat and retain this belt in past matches between them. Bengston caught him with a running clothesline at the bell for a nearfall! He dove through the ropes onto Bosby. In the ring, he hit a top-rope flying armdrag for a nearfall. He then hit another dive through the ropes. In the ring, he punched Bosby in the jaw for a nearfall at 1:00. On the floor, Bosby hit an F5, tossing Bengston into the crowd! He ran Darian’s head into the ring post, and Bengston barely rolled back into the ring before being counted out at 3:00.

Bosby was now in charge, and he hip-tossed Bengston across the ring, and he kept Darian grounded. He hit a delayed vertical suplex at 6:00 and paused to drink some water, letting Darian recover. He was upset he didn’t get a pin, and he barked at Ref Gina. He bent Darian over the top turnbuckle, peeled up his shirt, and chopped Bengston. Darian hit a Whisper In the Wind corkscrew cannonball. Bosby hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 9:00. Hales hopped on the apron and yelled at Ref Gina.

Bosby got his belt, but Bengston sidestepped getting hit by it, and he applied a Crossface on the mat! The belt was right in front of Bosby, so Tim reached out, grabbed Ref Gina’s head, and slammed it on the mat! Bosby struck Bengston with the loaded backpack, and a new ref made a two-count at 10:30! They fought to the apron, where Bengston hit an F5, dropping Bosby’s face on the apron! In the ring, Bengston hit a DDT, then a clothesline, and the commentators were going nuts! Bengston hit a Pedigree for a visual pin at 12:00, but Hales pulled the ref out of the ring and punched him!

Bosby hit a release German Suplex, then a release F5. Hales got back into the ring, holding the loaded backpack. However, an older, heavy white guy rolled into the ring and argued with Hales, then shoved him to the mat. Bengston hit some clotheslines for a nearfall. Bosby hit a release F5 on the older guy! Bosby dragged Bengston up onto the short announcers’ stage. Hales and Bosby were pushed to the floor. In the ring, Bengston locked in his version of Cattle Mutilation, and Bosby tapped out! New champion! The crowd went NUTS for the title change!

Darian Bengston defeated Tim Bosby to win the Action Wrestling Title at 17:40.

* The crowd surrounded the ring and pounded on the mat as Bengston spoke on the mic and thanked the fans.

Final Thoughts: A really entertaining show. I had seen Bosby twice beat Bengston by ‘questionable means’ in recent months, and I sensed we were finally having the title change. Bosby is young, and he’s really, really good. Like, he is in the top-10 of wrestlers I’d recommend for a WWE ID contract… yeah, he’s that good. Yes, the main event earns the best match, and a really good Clancy-Alanis for second and Hale-BRG for third. Slim J-Crawford earned honorable mention.

Notably missing was a good women’s match. The Sells-Black match was alright; it didn’t overstay its welcome. The six-man tag was okay, but the three-on-one beatdown on Jay Lucas went a bit too long.