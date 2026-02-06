Wrestling Revolver “Kross Hour” results (2/5): Vetter’s review of Killer Kross vs. Bear Bronson for the MLW Title, Myron Reed vs. Krule for the Wrestling Revolver Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Revolver “Kross Hour”

Dayton, Ohio, at Calumet Center

Streamed live February 5, 2026, on Triller+

The venue is a small gym about the size of what would be at an elementary school. They always pack this to capacity, but it only holds maybe 250. People are standing against the walls. Joe Dombrowski and Bork Torkleson provided commentary. Jessicka Havok joined the booth before the second match.

* Joe Alonzo jumped in the ring and stole the mic; he’s not dressed to wrestle yet. He called out BDE — who already has a match tonight! However, Crash Jaxon came out! Alonzo said he was going to walk away, but he swung, and Crash blocked it, and Crash hit a headbutt. The female ref got in the ring and called for the bell!

1. Joe Alonzo vs. Crash Jaxon. Crash has a new. black singlet. (Good — he’s been wearing a purple one that makes him look like a grape.) They immediately rolled to the floor. Joe tried to escape through the crowd, but Crash pulled him back to ringside. Crash slammed him back-first on the apron at 1:30; he rolled Joe into the ring and was in control. He hit a bodyslam. They again fought to the floor, but Joe took control. However, he couldn’t push the massive Crash into the ring, and the crowd chanted “Whole lotta dude!”

In the ring, Alonzo playfully kicked Crash. Jaxon responded with a decapitating clothesline at 5:30. The ref got bumped! Joe hit a superkick. He pushed a chair into the ring. BDE got into the ring and hit a superkick. BDE swung the chair, but he accidentally hit Jaxon over the head! Joe pushed BDE to the floor and covered the prone Jaxon for the cheap pin. Decent.

Joe Alonzo defeated Crash Jaxon at 7:22.

* Revolver VP Phil Stamper came to the ring. He introduced a local wrestling legend who was seated in the front row. He said he wants to do a death match! He called out Alex Colon for a match on April 25.

2. “Latinos Most Wanted” Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge vs. Ryan Matthias and Amazonga vs. “Alpha Sigma Sigma” KC Jacobs and Brent Oakley (w/Dickie Meyers) vs. Rich Swann and Jake Crist. We got the extended Lionel Richie “All Night Long” intro for Swann. Matthias came out solo; his regular partner, KJ Reynolds , isn’t here because he has a concussion. Matthias was livid that he was in another non-title match, so he introduced the rotund Amazonga as KJ’s replacement. Koda and Crist opened; the other six were on the apron.

Swann and Sabin Gauge locked up at 1:00; they traded huracanranas, both went for dropkicks and kipped up and had a standoff. Oakley and Jacobs got in, but Amazonga hit a double clothesline on them at 3:00. Sabin flipped Amazonga to the floor. Dickie Meyers got in the ring and jumped onto opponents on the floor. LMW hit stereo dives through the ropes. Crist dove onto everyone on the floor at 4:30. Two guys sat on shoulders so we had a ‘chicken fight.’ Sabin dove onto them, and everyone was down.

Amazonga got back in and hit some running body blocks. Oakley hit a top-rope somersault senton on Amazonga. Matthias hit a 619. Matthias hit a twisting neckbreaker, and he peeled off his shirt to show he’s definitely NOT been in the gym. Koda hit a sit-out powerbomb. Swann hit a Lethal Injection on Koda for a nearfall at 7:30. LMW unloaded a series of kicks on Amazonga. Koda hit a twisting uranage, then he flipped Sabin onto Matthias for a nearfall. Oakley hit a spinebuster on Koda, then he threw Sabin onto Koda.

Jacobs hit a Dudley-style Wassup flying headbutt to the groin. Crist hit some superkicks on Oakley, and Swann hit some on Oakley, too. Swann and Crist hit a team Rude Awakening. Amazonga got in and hit a Dominator swinging faceplant. Matthias leapt off of Amazonga’s shoulders and hit a flying elbow drop on Oakley for the pin! Some unlikely winners! Good action; they kept it going.

Ryan Matthias and Amazonga defeated Koda Hernandez and Sabin Gauge, and KC Jacobs and Brent Oakley, and Rich Swann and Jake Crist at 10:58.

3. Damian Chambers (w/Kayla Kassidy) vs. Jordan Oliver. Dombrowski said, “Jordan is the definition of workhorse.” Standing switches to open; Jordan is a bit taller, but they are roughly the same weight. Chambers targeted and twisted the left arm. Chambers knocked him down with some shoulder tackles at 3:00. Oliver hit his twisting crossbody block. Chambers stomped on Oliver and kept him grounded. Oliver hit a running crossbody block at 5:30, and they traded rollups. Oliver hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Oliver hit the Acid Bomb, but Kayla put Chambers’ foot on the ropes.

Chambers hit a low blow uppercut; Jessicka Havok saw nothing! Chambers hit a Stomp to the head for a nearfall, then a moonsault for another nearfall at 8:00. He tied Oliver in a Crossface on the mat. Kayla again interfered. Oliver nailed a superkick; Chambers nailed a discus forearm strike. Oliver hit a mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall. Chambers hit a neckbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 10:00. They traded rollups, and Jordan got an O’Connor Roll for the pin! (Jordan’s back was actually on the ropes in the pin, but I don’t think that was planned.) Chambers hit an X-Factor faceplant move after the bell to earn some boos.

Jordan Oliver defeated Damian Chambers at 10:40.

* A backstage video aired, where Bear Bronson said he’s established himself as the most violent wrestler on the planet, and he’s going to bring that fight to Killer Kross tonight.

4. Chris Danger vs. BDE in a ladder match for the Revolver Remix Title. These YouTube stars just fought; both are talented enough, but it’s clear they need a ring general to guide the match. They brawled at the bell. We have several ladders already set up on the floor. They fought to the floor, and Danger pushed BDE’s face into a chain-link fence at 1:30. They got in the ring, where Danger hit BDE with a chairshot to the back. Danger suplexed BDE onto a ladder set up in the corner at 5:00. BDE got a chair and repeatedly struck Danger across the back as he was climbing a ladder. He got a table from under the ring and set it in the corner.

Danger hit some chairshots onto the ladder that was on top of BDE at 9:00. BDE climbed a ladder; Danger got his own ladder, and they fought on the top of the side-by-side ladders. They both fell off and collapsed on the mat at 11:00. They got up and traded punches. Danger hit a springboard fadeaway stunner. They continued to brawl. BDE got more boards to set up board bridges. He got his fingers on the belt at 15:00, but Danger pulled him down. Danger hit a Death Valley Driver through a door in the corner. They again fought on top of two side-by-side ladders. BDE hit a stunner off the ladders with both men crashing through the board bridges. BDE then climbed the ladder to pull down the belt and win the match.

BDE defeated Chris Danger to win the Revolver Remix Title at 18:05.

* Joe Alonzo jumped in the ring and attacked BDE from behind. The Alpha Sigma Sigma guys ran to the ring to make the save. HOWEVER, Brent Oakley then attacked Jacobs and Meyers with a chair! Oakley and Alonzo shook hands and hugged, and they kept beating up BDE. Crash Jaxon got in to make the save. However, Crash then hit a pop-up powerbomb on BDE! “What is happening???” Jessicka Havok shouted. Alonzo and Oakley held BDE down, allowing the massive Jaxon to hit a Tsunami-style frog splash on BDE. (The Bronson Reed comparison is appropriate for their size.)

Intermission went 22 minutes. They aired an Alan Angels vs. Bryan Keith match from a prior show. I don’t care how many times I write it… this is what every promotion should do — air something, rather than just have a blank screen.

5. Bigg Pound vs. Jeffrey John vs. Juni Underwood vs. Dante Leon vs. Gringo Loco vs. Trey Miguel for the 24/7 Scramble Title. Again, this is essentially a 24/7 title. Juni just noted he competed in 17 different states in 2025; he’s quite the road warrior. All six brawled at the bell. Trey and Jeffrey traded quick reversals in the ring while the others brawled on the floor. Loco got in and traded some lucha reversals with Trey. Loco hit a sit-out Gorilla Press slam. Juni hit a DDT on Loco. Dante hit a stunner on Juni. Pound splashed Leon in the corner and hit a sideslam at 2:00.

Pound removed his shirt to reveal his massive gut. (Again, I’ve always compared him to a young John Tenta.) Jeffrey hit a double bulldog move and a plancha to the floor. Juni hit a splash to the floor. Loco nailed a flip dive to the floor on several guys. Trey hit a springboard flip dive at 4:00. Bigg Pound set up for a dive, but he was tripped. In the ring, Loco hit a springboard-back-elbow on Trey. Juni got a rollup for a nearfall. He hit a top-rope superplex on Dante, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 5:30, and everyone was down.

Leon hit a buzzsaw kick on Juni; Juni hit a superkick. Leon hit his twisting slam. Jeffrey hit a top-rope flying stunner. Loco hit a top-rope Spanish Fly on John. Trey hit a top-rope Meteora on Loco. Pound hit a powerbomb on Juni, then a Black Hole Slam on Loco at 7:00. Pound again unzipped his jacket and removed it. Loco nailed an Electric Chair drop on Pound! Loco hit a moonsault but landed on Pound’s knees. Trey hit a spinning slam to pin Juni! New champion!

Trey Miguel defeated Bigg Pound, Jeffrey John, Juni Underwood, Dante Leon, and Gringo Loco to win the 24/7 Scramble Title at 9:18.

* Backstage, Joe Alonzo, Crash Jaxon, and Brent Oakley gathered, and Joe cut a heel promo about how he won’t be overlooked and ignored now.

6. Myron Reed (w/Killer Kelly) vs. Krule for the Revolver Title. Krule grabbed him by the throat and threw him across the ring. Reed hit an enzuigiri. Krule hit a chokeslam. He slammed Myron face-first to the mat, then hit a faceplant. Alan Angels jumped in the ring and cashed in his golden ticket! We have a bell at 1:29 to officially make this a three-way! He hit an Angels Wings faceplant on Myron for a nearfall. Myron nailed a dive over the ropes onto Krule. Angels hit a top-rope crossbody block to the floor onto both opponents.

Angels hit some chops on the floor that Krule no-sold. Reed nailed the Flame On flying stunner over the top rope to the floor at 4:30. Myron cuffed Krule to the chain-link fence, and Killer Kelly got some blows in on Krule too. In the ring, Myron hit a stunner and an Air Raid Crash on Angels for a nearfall. Angels nailed a second-rope Angels Wings on Reed for a nearfall at 6:30. Krule got free, got in the ring, and hit a flying double clothesline.

Krule chokeslammed Angels onto Reed, then he covered Reed for a nearfall, but Kelly made the save. Reed clipped Krule in the back of the knee. Reed hit a springboard 450 Splash for a nearfall at 9:00. Myron hit a superkick. Krule hit a double chokeslam on Kelly and Myron! Angels hit a low-blow uppercut on Krule. Angels hit a frog splash for a nearfall. Krule hit his double-arm faceplant and pinned Angels! New champion! Myron loses his belt without being pinned.

Krule defeated Alan Angels and Myron Reed to win the Revolver Title at 10:32.

7. Killer Kross vs. Bear Bronson for the MLW Title. Kross had his newly won MLW Title belt (he won it a week ago, but the match would have been airing on YouTube at the exact same time as this match. No sign of Scarlett, though. Yes, the ring announcer just said this is an MLW Title match (that disappoints me, because that gave away the winner). This is a first-time-ever encounter. They immediately brawled — no arm holds or tie-ups! Bear backed him into a corner and hit a stunner. Kross hit a clothesline.

Kross clotheslined him to the floor at 2:00. Dombrowski said, “This is not the same Bear Bronson I saw a year ago.” Agreed with that! They brawled on the floor and looped the ring, then over to a wall as they went through the crowd. Dombrowski noted this isn’t a ‘blood feud,’ but this was intense. Kross hit a back-body drop that sent Bronson onto some open chairs at 7:00. Jessicka said watching that “gave me PTSD.” Kross whipped Bear into chairs. They finally got back into the ring at 9:00. Kross set up for a piledriver, but Bear blocked it. Bronson hit a butt splash onto Kross’ sternum, then he hit a Black Hole Slam for a nearfall.

They got up and traded forearm strikes. Kross caught him with a forearm strike for a nearfall at 11:30. Bronson nailed the Choke Bomb for a nearfall. He went under the ring and got some doors. Bear got in the ring, and Kross caught him with a stunner at 13:30! Kross hit a Saito Suplex. Kross speared Bronson through a door in the corner. However, Bear got up, and he hit a running shoulder tackle that sent Kross through a door in the opposite corner! Kross immediately applied the “Kross Jacket” sleeper on the mat, and Bronson tapped out. “What a fight!” Dombrowski shouted.

Killer Kross defeated Bear Bronson to retain the MLW Title at 16:05.

* The fans chanted “Please come back!” Kross got on the mic and put over Bronson. “I cannot pretend I’ve always been a saint,” Kross said. “By no means am I innocent.” He told Bear that his actions would turn him into a world champion someday. Kross said he has now beaten seven former WWE champions, but Bronson is the toughest man he’s faced in his life. He helped Bear to his feet, and they shook hands.

Kross said he “can’t do the next part in character,” and he thanked Sami Callihan for booking him when others did not. He called for Sami to come to the ring, which he did. Kross thanked Sami for “keeping this going,” and they hugged, and we got a “Thank you, Sami!” chant.

Final Thoughts: A really strong brawl main event earns best match. The fans loved it, and it had some big spots and exploding doors. And you know what it didn’t have? No blood. No chair shots to the head. No staplers, glass panes, light tubes, pizza cutters, gusset plates, or weedwhackers. Just a great brawl. Jordan Oliver-Chambers earns second. I really enjoyed that scramble and it takes third.