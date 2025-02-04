WWE Raw on Netflix viewership for the January 27

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The January 27 edition of WWE Raw on Netflix finished the week with 2.9 million global views, according to Netflix.com/tudum. The viewership count was down from the 3.0 million global viewership listed for the January 20 episode.

Powell’s POV: The January 27 Raw finished ninth on the Netflix chart for most viewed weekly shows after finishing seventh the week before. The slight viewership decline is a bit surprising if only because Raw was unopposed by football after having strong football competition the two previous weeks. Netflix does not release weekly viewership totals by country. Barring the occasional press release, the Raw global numbers will be released eight days after the show streams if it finishes in the top ten for the week.