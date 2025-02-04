WWE wrestler Apollo Crews set for surgery

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Apollo Crews announced that he will be undergoing surgery today in Birmingham, Alabama. Crews revealed that that suffered “a torn pec” during a recent Smackdown match. Check out his post below or via his Instagram.

Powell’s POV: Crews’s last match was on the January 24 edition of Smackdown when he beat Johnny Gargano. Here’s wishing Crews the best of luck with his surgery and recovery.