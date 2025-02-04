WWE star to play in the NBA All-Star celebrity basketball game

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Bayley is trading in her boots for basketball shoes. The NBA has announced that the WWE star will play in the league’s All-Star celebrity basketball game. Bayley will be on a team co-coached by San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice. The game will be held on Friday, February 14 in Oakland, California at Oakland Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN at 6CT/7ET.

Powell’s POV: Bayley is a big 49ers fan, so playing on a team coached by Rice and having retired Niners’ wide receiver Terrell Owens as a teammate has to be a big thrill for her. Check out the rosters for both teams below.