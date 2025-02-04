What's happening...

Duke Hudson releases a “Wrestling With Identity” video after being released by WWE

February 4, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Duke Hudson (a/k/a Brendan Vink) released a new video today after he was released from his NXT deal. Check out the “Wrestling With Identity” video below or here.

Powell’s POV: This is a creative video and the way it concludes seems to indicate that there are more to come. For those who missed it, news broke on Monday that Hudson had been released from his deal last month.

