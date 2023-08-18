WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (8/18): Barnett’s review of Edge’s 25-year celebration and faces Sheamus, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair vs. Iyo Sky and Bayley, Grayson Waller Effect with Rey Mysterio

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,253)

Toronto, Ontario at Scotiabank Arena

Aired live August 18, 2023 on Fox

Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick, and Corey Graves plugged Edge’s celebration, Paul Heyman sitting down for an interview, and Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky later on in the show.

Grayson Waller was introduced in the ring for the Grayson Waller Experience. He got boos and introduced himself to the crowd. Waller said he would be grateful when Edge thanks him for making him relevant again by inviting him on his show. He then told Beth (not present) to calm down because he loves hot Mom’s. Waller then brought out Santos Escobar and new United States Champion Rey Mysterio. A video package aired that recapped the events of last week and Rey’s title win.

Waller congratulated Rey and asked how he was feeling. A 619 chant broke out and the crowd cheered for Rey. He said it was great to be United States Champion once again. Waller asked Santos how great it was, and asked if he could imagine it. He continued to press about tension between the two of them, and Rey said it didn’t matter because the title belonged to the LWO.

Rey said he didn’t take anything from Santos, and that it was the result of Theory attempting to execute a plan that they spoiled. Waller interjected and got passionate about legends on Smackdown refusing to let go of the glory, and said Mysterio couldn’t let Escobar succeed. Santos spoke up and aid Rey is his friend, legend, Hall of Famer, and mentor. He said he gave Rey his blessing, and he has respect, which Waller had none of.

Santos continued and said the only man he was livid at was Austin Theory. He walked down to the ring and asked where Rey’s father of the year award was. He then said Rey Mysterio was not supposed to be in that match, and he wanted Adam Pearce to come down and hand him back the title that was rightfully his. Pearce walked out and said no one wanted to hear him complain tonight, and LA Knight made his entrance.

An LA Knight chant broke out and he began his shtick. He took issue with Theory saying he was the greatest US Champion of all time. He said Theory defended his title once in three months and fumbled the ball. He congratulated Rey and said he didn’t care if it was Theory or Rey holding it that title was coming home with him eventually. He then pitched Pearce on the idea of facing Theory and the winner gets a shot at Rey Mysterio and the US Title. Pearce thought it was a great idea, and said the only way it could get better is if it happened right now…[c]

My Take: No hint of dissension between Rey and Santos yet, but the clock is ticking.

The Miz made his entrance after the break. He joined in at the commentary table.

1. LA Knight vs. Austin Theory for a US Title Opportunity: Theory jumped Knight to start and landed a fallaway slam. He followed up with some punches and kicks in the corner, butKnight popped out and replied with a lariat and a suplex. He then landed an elbow drop for a two count. Knight followed up with a slam for a two count. The action spilled outside and Theory took over. He sent Knight into the barricade. Knight fired back and slammed Theory multiple times onto the announce table.

Knight jawed with Miz, which cost him as Theory kicked him in the face. They continued to brawl on the floor, with Knight eventually throwing Theory into Miz and knocking over this chair…[c]

My Take: Fairly basic match thus far with Miz playing agitator on commentary.

Theory landed a rolling thunder dropkick as the show returned. Footage was shown of Theory sending Knight into the ring steps during the break. He continued the assault with stomps and a lariat. Theory went for a rolling facebuster, but Knight caught him and landed a back suplex. Knight sent Theory into the turnbuckles twice and then landed a neckbreaker. He followed up with a clumsy big boot and covered for a near fall.

Theory recovered and attempted A-Town Down, but Knight avoided it and landed a scoop slam. Miz jumped on the apron, but Knight sent him back to the floor. Theory attempted to sneak up behind him, but Knight planted him with a DDT. Miz distracted Knight and he gave chase around the ring, which led to the most dangerous move in wrestling, the distraction roll up.

Austin Theory defeated LA Knight at 10:24

After the match, Knight jawed with Miz as he gloated his way up the stage. Kevin Patrick then introduced a video where John Cena, Sheamus, Natalya, The Miz, Charlotte, Sami Zayn gave their thanks to Edge for his 25 year career. Edge vs. Sheamus was plugged for later…[c]

My Take: A decent match, but not something you’ll be thinking about in 20 minutes. The Miz being a thorn in Knight’s side will be fun. Maybe we’ll see them have a match at Payback.

Another Edge video package aired that showed him on Sally Jesse Raphael with Bret Hart, and then went into a career retrospective that was set to music. It was well done. It featured brief snippets from Steve Austin, Paul Heyman, John Cena, The Undertaker, Dave Bautista and Randy Orton. These were previously recorded interviews from other video productions. Edge vs. Sheamus was plugged for later tonight.

Bayley and Dakota Kai made their way out to Damage Ctrl’s music. Bayley introduced Iyo Sky, and made sure to point out that Toronto it’s used to seeing Champions. Bayely and Iyo face Charlotte and Bianca next…[c]

My Take: All these video packages must make things a bit frustrating for the live experience.

Kayla Braxton will interview Paul Heyman about “The End of the Bloodline” later tonight. Bianca Belair made her entrance in the arena, followed by Charlotte Flair. Footage was shown of the non-finish to Asuka and Charlotte’s match last week.

2. Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and Iyo Sky (w/Dakota Kai): Bayley and Bianca started in the ring. Bianca landed a shoulder tackle in the corner followed by a vertical suplex. Charlotte tagged in and landed some boots to the chest and shoulder of Bayley. Iyo was able to tag in after Bayley made a recovery, but Charlotte quickly took the action outside. She landed a somersault senton from the apron to the floor that took down both Bayley and Iyo…[c]