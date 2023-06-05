WWE Raw in Hartford (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Mike Bucci, Kona Reeves, Gigi Dolin, Joe Malenko, Mikey Whipwreck, Alpha Female, John Silver, Riho, The Blade, Jade Cargill, Red Velvet, Gorilla Monsoon

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Hartford, Connecticut at XL Center. The show features Seth Rollins holding an open challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Hartford, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Colorado Springs, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Des Moines. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Mike Bucci is 51 today. He wrestled as Nova and Simon Dean.

-Kona Reeves (Noah Pang-Potjes) is 32 today.

-Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly) is 26 today.

-Joe Malenko (Jody Simon) turned 67 on Sunday.

-Mikey Whipwreck (John Watson) turned 50 on Sunday.

-“Alpha Female” Jazzy Gabert (Marie Gabert) turned 41 on Sunday.

-John Silver turned 33 on Sunday.

-Riho (Riho Hime) turned 26 on Sunday.

-The late Gorilla Monsoon (Robert Marella) was born on June 4, 1937. He died on October 6, 1999 due to complications from diabetes.

-The Blade (Jesse Guilmette) turned 43 on Saturday. He has also worked as Pepper Parks and Braxton Sutter.

-Jade Cargill turned 31 on Saturday.

-Red Velvet (Stephanie Cardona) turned 31 on Saturday.