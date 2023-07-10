NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-The Judgment Day appear

-Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov for a shot at the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash PLE

-Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Joe Coffey for Tony D’Angelo’s freedom

-NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile

-Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan

-Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey

-Lucien Price and Bronco Nima debut

