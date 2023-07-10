AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Komander

-Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia in an AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament semifinal match

-MJF and Adam Cole vs. Brian Cage and Big Bill in an AEW Blind Eliminator Tournament semifinal match

-Ruby Soho vs. Skye Blue in an Owen Hart Cup tournament semifinal match,

-Nick Wayne vs. Swerve Strickland

Powell’s POV: With this being the last Dynamite before the Blood & Guts match, one can only assume that they will round out the teams or at least offer some strong hints regarding who the final two wrestlers will be. Dynamite will be live from Saskatoon, Saskatchewan at SaskTel Centre. Friday’s AEW Rampage will also be taped the same night. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).