WWE Raw in Buffalo (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Duane Gill, Isiah Kassidy, Nick Wayne, Kevin Nash, Shelton Benjamin, Marc Mero, PN News, Tom Brandi, Andrew Everett, Thunderbolt Patterson, Luke Hawx, Ludwig Kaiser, Bobo Brazil, Johnny Grunge

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw is live tonight from Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center. The show includes Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark.

Submit questions for today's Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Buffalo, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Saskatoon, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Raleigh, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Calgary. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Billy Jack Haynes is 70 today.

-Duane “Gillberg” Gill is 64 today.

-Isiah Kassidy of the Private Party tag team is 26 today.

-Nick Wayne is 18 today. The son of the late Buddy Wayne will make his AEW in-ring debut on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

-Bobo Brazil (a/k/a Houston Harris) was born on July 10, 1924. He died on January 20, 1998 at age 73 after suffering multiple strokes.

-The late Johnny Grunge (a/k/a Mike Durham) was born on July 10, 1966. He died on February 16, 2006 at age 39 as a result of sleep apnea complications.

-Kevin Nash turned 64 on Sunday.

-Marc Mero turned 63 on Sunday.

-Tom Brandi, who worked as Salvatore Sincere, turned 57 on Sunday.

-PN News (Paul Neu) turned 57 on Sunday.

-Shelton Benjamin turned 48 on Sunday.

-Andrew Everett (Andrew Wenkel) turned 31 on Sunday.

-Thunderbolt Patterson (Claude Patterson) turned 82 on Saturday.

-Luke Hawx (Oren Hawxhurst) is 42 on Saturday.

-Ludwig Kaiser (Marcel Barthel) turned 33 on Saturday.