NXT announces first title match for the Great American Bash PLE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The first title match is official for the NXT Great American Bash premium live event. Wes Lee will defend the NXT North American Championship against Mustafa Ali. The show will be held on Sunday, July 30 in Austin, Texas at the HEB Center and will stream live on Peacock.

Powell’s POV: The NXT Championship match will be set coming out of Tuesday’s television show. Ilja Dragnov will face Bron Breakker on Tuesday and the winner will challenge Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship at the Bash.