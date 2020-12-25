WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Three title matches set for the Christmas night edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox television show.

-Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in a cage match for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Sami Zayn vs. Big E in a lumberjack match for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Asuka and Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair vs. Bayley and Carmella in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

-Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown was taped in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field. The show is back on Fox this week after being moved for FS1 this past Friday. There’s a good chance I will cover the show live, but it’s up in the air at the moment due to the holiday. Worst case scenario, I will cover the show and have my members’ exclusive audio review available on Saturday.