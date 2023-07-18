NXT Great American Bash lineup: The current card for the next premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Great American Bash event that will be held on Sunday, July 30 in Cedar Park, Texas at the HEB Center.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragonov for the NXT Championship

-Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship

Powell’s POV: Both title matches look really good on paper and one can only assume that additional matches will be announced on tonight’s television show. We will have live coverage of the Bash as the event streams on Peacock along with a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).