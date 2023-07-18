AEW Collision rating for the Owen Hart Cup tournament finals, FTR vs. White and Robinson

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 579,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision finished with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demo in Saturday’s cable ratings.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show delivered 580,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating. Although the numbers are very similar to the previous week, they have to be disappointing if only because this was a loaded show with the Owen Hart Cup tournament finals and had the great FTR vs. Jay White Juice Robinson match for the AEW Tag Team Titles. I will run the AEW Battle of the Belts VII rating along with the combined rating for the three-hour block in a separate post available via the main page.