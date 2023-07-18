What's happening...

AEW Collision rating for the Owen Hart Cup tournament finals, FTR vs. White and Robinson

July 18, 2023

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 579,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision finished with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demo in Saturday’s cable ratings.

Powell’s POV: Last week’s show delivered 580,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating. Although the numbers are very similar to the previous week, they have to be disappointing if only because this was a loaded show with the Owen Hart Cup tournament finals and had the great FTR vs. Jay White Juice Robinson match for the AEW Tag Team Titles. I will run the AEW Battle of the Belts VII rating along with the combined rating for the three-hour block in a separate post available via the main page.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.