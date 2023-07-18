WWE SummerSlam lineup: First matches made official for the summer stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, August 5 in Detroit, Michigan at Ford Field.

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

-Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Powell’s POV: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship and Logan Paul vs. Ricochet are expected to be among Raw’s SummerSlam matches. Roman Reigns vs. Jimmy Uso for the Undisputed Universal Championship, and presumably Austin Theory defending his title against the winner of the U.S. Title Invitational appear likely from the Smackdown side.