WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark (if Lynch wins, she gets a rematch with Trish Stratus)

-Drew McIntyre and Gunther meet face-to-face

-Logan Paul responds to Ricochet’s challenge

Powell's POV: Monday's Raw will be held in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena.