WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

July 18, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark (if Lynch wins, she gets a rematch with Trish Stratus)

-Drew McIntyre and Gunther meet face-to-face

-Logan Paul responds to Ricochet’s challenge

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.

