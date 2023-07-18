NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, NXT poll results, Shad Khan, Carlos Colon, Al Snow, Mandy Rose, Great Sasuke, Joey Mercury

What's happening...

July 18, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The NXT television show is live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Wes Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Abdullah the Butcher. The show airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on Vice.

-Last week’s NXT show finished with a majority B grade from 41 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 38 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Carlos Colon Sr. is 75.

-AEW owner Shahid “Shad” Khan is 73.

-Al Snow (Al Sarven) is 60.

-Great Sasuke (Masanori Murakawa) is 54.

-Joey Mercury (Adam Birch) is 44.

-Mandy Rose (Amanda Saccomanno) is 33.

