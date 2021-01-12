WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The latest card and updated list of advertised entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Sunday, January 31 in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Daniel Bryan, Bobby Lashley, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Otis, 25 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Nia Jax, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, Bayley, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, 24 TBA).

-Drew McIntyre vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. Adam Pearce for the WWE Universal Championship.

Powell’s POV: McIntyre officially accepted the challenge of Goldberg, and Rose and Brooke declared for the women’s Rumble match on Raw. Shayna Baszler previously indicated that she would be in the women’s Rumble, but she has yet to be officially listed for the match.