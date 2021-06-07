AEW Dynamite preview: The lineup for Friday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Miro vs. Evil Uno for the TNT Championship.

-Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Brandon Cutler vs. Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Eddie Kingston.

-Brian Cage and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Hangman Page and Preston “10” Vance.

Powell’s POV: Jake Hager vs. Wardlow in an MMA cage fight was teased for the following show, and they officially announced Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy for the AEW Championship for the Saturday, June 26 edition of Dynamite. Friday’s Dynamite is being taped today in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show is once again being bumped from its Wednesday slot by TNT’s coverage of the NBA Playoffs. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite on Friday at 9CT/10ET. My audio review will be available for Dot Net Members on Saturday.