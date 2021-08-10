QT Marshall admits he lied to Shaq about having a pad in place for his AEW Dynamite table spot

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW’s QT Marshall spoke with Digital Spy and recalled lying to Shaquille O’Neal about having a pad in place for the NBA legend’s table spot. “He said something about maybe going through some tables and I told him, ‘Oh it won’t be that bad, we’ll put a really thick pad underneath,’ which was not true,” Marshall said. “I just didn’t want him to back out of it. So it was a lot of fun, as soon as he came in the back, right away, he said, ‘You lied to me! There was no pad under there!’ That’s wrestling ,welcome to wrestling.” Read the full story at DigitalSpy.com

Powell’s POV: More like welcome to the carny days of pro wrestling. It might be a cute story now because Shaq was apparently okay with it, but this really could have been bad for AEW if Shaq had been injured or even if he was upset with Marshall for lying to him.