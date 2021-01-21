What's happening...

NXT TV preview: Five matches set for Wednesday’s show

January 21, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-NXT Tag Champions Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Finn Balor and Kyle O’Reilly in a non-title match.

-Santos Escobar vs. Curt Stallion for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship.

-Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Jessi Kamea and Aliyah in a women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

-“MSK” Wes Lee and Nash Carter vs. Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinal match.

-“Grizzled Young Veterans” Zack Gibson and James Drake vs. Kushida and Leon Ruff in a men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic quarterfinal match.

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of NXT every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.