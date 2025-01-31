WWE Royal Rumble lineup: The card for Saturday’s show and the latest list of entrants for the Royal Rumble matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Royal Rumble event that will be held on Saturday in Indianapolis, Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium.

-Men’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: John Cena, CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Logan Paul, Penta, Chad Gable, Bron Breakker, 16 TBA)

-Women’s Royal Rumble match (Entrants: Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Ivy Nile, Iyo Sky, 20 TBA)

-Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens in a ladder match for the WWE Championship

-“DIY” Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa vs. “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin in a best of three falls match for the WWE Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: After Raw went off the air, Carmelo Hayes announced that he would be in the men’s Rumble, but it has not been made official by WWE. The WWE Championship belt and the classic winged eagle title belt will both hang above the ring during the Rhodes vs. Owens ladder match. Join me for my live review as the 38th annual Royal Rumble streams live on Peacock beginning with any pre-show notables or the start of the main card at the early start time of 5CT/6ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).